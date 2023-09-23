Heartland Votes
Bark in the Park event to be held Sunday in Chaffee, Mo.

By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAFFEE, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Bark in the Park will take place on Sunday, September 24 at Frisco Park in Chaffee, Mo.

The event benefits Southeast Missouri Pets, and well-behaved, leashed dogs are invited to attend. It will begin at noon on Sunday with a mobile dog adoption center.

There will be food available from the Mueller Munchies food truck and a Halloween costume contest for dogs that begins at 2:30 p.m., with a participation fee of $5.

For live entertainment, come see Matrix Sound System at noon and later, the Main Street Four will perform at 1 p.m. Logan Allan Chapman starts at 3 p.m., and Bushwhacker will play from 5 p.m. until sundown.

For more information, visit the SEMO Pets Facebook page.

