Bark in the Park event to be held Sunday in Chaffee, Mo.

CHAFFEE, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Bark in the Park will take place on Sunday, September 24 at Frisco Park in Chaffee, Mo.

The event benefits Southeast Missouri Pets, and well-behaved, leashed dogs are invited to attend. It will begin at noon on Sunday with a mobile dog adoption center.

There will be food available from the Mueller Munchies food truck and a Halloween costume contest for dogs that begins at 2:30 p.m., with a participation fee of $5.

For live entertainment, come see Matrix Sound System at noon and later, the Main Street Four will perform at 1 p.m. Logan Allan Chapman starts at 3 p.m., and Bushwhacker will play from 5 p.m. until sundown.

For more information, visit the SEMO Pets Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.