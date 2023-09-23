2 injured in two-vehicle collision in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were injured in a crash Friday morning in Graves County, Kentucky.

According to a release from the Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place on September 22 around 10:05 a.m. at the intersection of KY 94 and KY 381.

Deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision in the Lynnville, Ky. community. When they arrived, deputies learned that 44-year-old Stephanie Morgan of Fulton, Ky. and her passenger, 55-year-old Franklin Morgan of Fulton, were traveling eastbound on KY 94, when the crash took place.

The release states a second vehicle, operated by Julie Guardalabene, 66, of Lisle, Ill., was travelling southbound on KY 381. The vehicle had started to pull away from the stop sign at the intersection, attempting to cross the intersection, but Guardalabene did not see Stephanie Morgan’s vehicle. Stephanie Morgan attempted to avoid Guardalabene, but was unsuccessful and collided into her passenger side.

Both Stephanie and Franklin Morgan were transported by EMS to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Guardalabene was not injured but did transport her passenger, 85-year-old Maurine Taylor, of Naperville, Ill., in her personal vehicle to a local hospital for a precautionary checkup.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

