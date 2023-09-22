Woman shot with flare gun outside restaurant; suspect in custody

Heartland Votes
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A 27-year-old Poplar Bluff woman suffered serious injuries after she was shot with a flare gun on Thursday night, September 21.

According to Poplar Bluff Police, the shooting took place shortly after 8:30 p.m. at a picnic table at the lot of Hayden’s BBQ on the 800 block of West Maud Street.

Police said the victim and the suspect were sitting at the picnic table when suspect shot the victim once in the abdomen with a flare gun.

The suspect reportedly ran away from the scene.

The victim was taken to a Poplar Bluff hospital and later flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

Police said her condition is critical, but has been stabilized.

Officers learned the identity of the suspect and reported tracking him down shortly after the shooting near the intersection of 8th and Lester Streets.

Police identified the suspect as 32-year-old Henry Lindsey, of Poplar Bluff.

Lindsey was arrested and booked into the Butler County Jail on pending charges of assault 1st degree, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to Poplar Bluff Police, the victim and Lindsey knew each other and may have been in a brief relationship.

