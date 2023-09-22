Wellness on Wheels Van Clinics coming to Southern Illinois in October

PULASKI, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern 7 Health Department has announced its October Wellness on Wheels Van Clinics.

In the Southern 7 Region, the WOW Van Clinics will be held on the following dates:

October 4; Rogan’s Pharmacy, Pulaski; 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

October 4; Dollar General Store, Dongola; 1:30 - 3 p.m.

October 25; Dollar General Store, Cairo; 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

October 25; Dollar General Store, Mounds; 1:30 - 3 p.m.

October 31; Hope Unlimited Family Care Center, Metropolis; 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 - 3 p.m.

Free services available on the WOW Van include NARCAN training, blood pressure check, home colorectal cancer tests, and medication disposal packets.

Charges services available include include blood lead, hemoglobin and cholesterol screenings, STD tests, HIV, pregnancy, and TB skin tests, Well Water tests, and Hereditary Genetic Cancer Testing. Charged services, excluding a Well Water test, require a health insurance card. All services will be offered while supplies are available.

Based on vaccine availability on the day of the clinic, and while supplies last, Flu and COVID-19 shots will be provided to patients based on vaccine availability the day of the clinic. Health insurance cards are required for both. Those requesting a COVID-19 booster should bring their vaccine card.

No appointment is needed for services and walk-ins are welcome. For more information, you can contact Shawnna Rhine at 618-634-2297 ex.9161 or visit Southern 7 on Facebook, Instagram, through the Southern 7 app, and at www.southern7.org.

