Spooky fun with after-dark tours at Glenn House

Visit the historic home on some Tuesday nights in October.
Visit the historic home on some Tuesday nights in October.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Looking for some spooky fun? The Glenn House is offering after-dark tours of a real haunted house.

Visit the historic home on some Tuesday nights in October. Tours start every half-hour beginning at 6:30 p.m. with the last tour beginning at 8:30 p.m.

There will be ghost stories, tarot readings and s’mores around the fire.

Organizers strongly encourage pre-registration. It costs $20 per person.

The Glenn House is located at 325 S. Spanish Street.

According to its website, construction on the home was finished in 1883. The David Glenn family lived there until 1915.

The restored home is now a museum.

