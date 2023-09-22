Southeast Mo. State releases fall enrollment numbers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The number of students at Southeast Missouri State University is going down.

The university released enrollment numbers for the fall semester on Friday, September 22.

Officials say just under 9,700 students are enrolled this year.

Officials say while they’ve seen increases in the number of graduate, international and online students, the number of people taking undergraduate courses is down 2 percent.

University officials say they anticipated a drop in enrollment this year, but say there are “big success stories, including a record number of high school students earning college credit through the school’s Early College Program.

