Sen. Josh Hawley says he supports UAW workers on strike

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., questions Colleen Shogan, nominee to be archivist of the U.S. National...
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., questions Colleen Shogan, nominee to be archivist of the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration during the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee full committee hearing on Shogan's nomination on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By Jackie Garrity
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C.. (KY3) - UAW workers will find out Friday if more strikes will happen against the Big Three automakers. UAW president Shawn Fain said on social media that if negotiations do not progress, more strikes against plants will be announced at Noon (ET) Friday.

The UAW wants a 40 percent pay increase, a 32-hour work week, and an end to a tiered wage structure that pays newer workers less. 3,600 Missourians are on strike at GM’s assembly plant in Wentzville, near St. Louis. Missouri Senator Josh Hawley said he supports the workers on strike.

“The companies need to come to the table here and pay the workers a fair wage and the truth is they can afford it,” said Sen. Josh Hawley. “They have been making money hand over fist, these companies and they have been pouring billions of dollars into stupid climate initiatives that create jobs in China, rather than in the United States. They need to take all the money that they’ve been spending on that and invest it in American workers and American wages.”

Meanwhile, UAW President Shawn Fain has been very active on social media during the strike. He posted this to X this week, showing scenes from different Hollywood movies that say “Tick Tock,” pointing to Friday’s deadline. As of Friday, almost 13,000 workers are on strike out of the 146,000 members who work for the Big Three automakers. Financial experts are fearing a potential hit to the U.S. economy as strikes continue to affect the supply chain.

