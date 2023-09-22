Heartland Votes
A ride. A free hotdog. A job application. Just some of the things officials say an escaped convict got on his day of freedom

Officials gave First Alert 4 new information into the paths of an escaped convicted sex offender Thursday.
By Lauren Trager
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Officials gave First Alert 4 new information about the path of an escaped convicted sex offender.

Tommy Boyd, a two-time sex offender, managed to evade authorities before being recaptured. His escape Thursday triggered an extensive manhunt, leaving local residents on edge. First Alert 4 Investigates has confirmed that the two corrections officers responsible for his supervision are no longer on duty.

It didn’t seem like Boyd had any concrete plan, but he did make some interesting stops along the way. He even attempted to apply for a job at a convenience store and received a free hotdog in exchange for filling out a political survey, encountering unsuspecting people during his day of freedom.

A picture released by the police featured a woman who had taken a selfie with Boyd. Boyd also received a ride from South County to South City sometime between 7 and 8 in the morning. He was spotted at Tower Grove Park at one point during his escape. He was captured in Shrewsbury without any incident.

Officials credited the success of the operation to the collaboration of various law enforcement agencies and the public.

“He ditched his sandals from the Department of Corrections at some point because we arrested him in a different pair of shoes. But he still had the same black coat he left the hospital with,” said Lt. Col. Jason Law. “I can’t thank the city police department, the State Patrol, and the United States Marshals enough; they were fantastic partners yesterday.”

County police will seek to have new charges filed against Boyd.

