Police searching for 2 persons of interest in connection with shooting investigation of an 18-year-old

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Mount Vernon Police are investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old man on Thursday night, September 21.

Officers were called at 7:44 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired at a parking lot behind Time Square Mall on the 3900 block of Broadway Street.

Shortly after they arrived, police said they learned a gunshot victim was at a local hospital.

The 18-year-old victim was then flown to a regional hospital. Police said his condition is considered stable.

Police said detectives continued their investigation at the hospital and the mall.

After speaking with several witnesses and discovering leads, police said they developed two persons of interest they are working to find.

No other information is being released at this time, but police said their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting or persons of interest are asked to contact Mount Vernon Police at 618-242-2131 or call Crimestoppers at 618-242-TIPS.

