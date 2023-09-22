Heartland Votes
Perryville scores on offense, defense and special teams to beat Grandview

Pirates defeat the Eagles 48-14
Grandview vs Perryville
By Jess Todd
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Pirates were firing the cannons in all three phases of the game on Thursday night.

Perryville scored 48 points against Grandview on five offensive touchdowns, a pick six and a kickoff return. Of the five scored on offense, four came on plays over 30 yards.

Pirates junior receiver Chase Richardet had three touchdowns of his own: a 66-yard reception, an 85-yard kickoff return, then a 38-yard reception.

After leading 35-7 at halftime, Perryville cruised to a 48-14 victory. The Pirates improve to 3-2 on the season.

