Perryville scores on offense, defense and special teams to beat Grandview

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Pirates were firing the cannons in all three phases of the game on Thursday night.

Perryville scored 48 points against Grandview on five offensive touchdowns, a pick six and a kickoff return. Of the five scored on offense, four came on plays over 30 yards.

Pirates junior receiver Chase Richardet had three touchdowns of his own: a 66-yard reception, an 85-yard kickoff return, then a 38-yard reception.

After leading 35-7 at halftime, Perryville cruised to a 48-14 victory. The Pirates improve to 3-2 on the season.

