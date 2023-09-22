Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Murphysboro man found guilty of attempted 1st degree murder

A Murphysboro man was found guilt of attempted first degree murder after a four-day jury trial...
A Murphysboro man was found guilt of attempted first degree murder after a four-day jury trial in Jackson County.((Source: RNN))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Murphysboro man was found guilt of attempted first degree murder after a four-day jury trial in Jackson County.

The verdict was announced shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Friday, September 22.

According to Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez, a jury found 37-year-old Edward T. Weaver guilty of attempt first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

In a release, Cervantez said Weaver was on trial for the July 15, 2020 shooting of a man outside of an apartment in the area of North 14th and Manning Streets in Murphysboro.

During the trial, Cervantez said investigators testified the shooter waited for the victim to leave his apartment before shooting several times at the victim while he sat in his vehicle.

The victim sustained gunshot injuries and was taken to a Carbondale hospital and then transferred to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

Cervantez said the investigation into the shooting led to the arrest of Weaver on August 14, 2020.

“The Murphysboro Police Department’s exhaustive efforts were an example of the departments leadership and dedication to the community,” said Cervantez, in a released statement.

Members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services assisted Murphysboro Police in the investigation.

Cervantez led the prosecution.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident occurred as the 2000 International tractor trailer struck a pedestrian who was in...
One man dead after being struck by tractor trailer in Stoddard County
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
BREAKING: Police confirm that ‘dangerous’ escaped inmate is now in custody
BREAKING: Police confirm that ‘dangerous’ escaped inmate is now in custody
Jamiracle Robinson, 26, of Memphis, Tennessee, was charged with felony stealing through the...
Woman arrested in connection with shoplifting investigation at Cape Girardeau mall
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby

Latest News

Storm destroys camper, damages others in Sparta, Ill.
Storm destroys camper, damages others in Sparta, Ill.
City leaders in Carbondale are trying to make access from the city’s northeast side to the...
Carbondale city leaders trying to connect northeast side with rest of town
Due to strong winds, one camper was destroyed in Sparta, Illinois. However, the fire chief...
Multiple campers knocked over, one destroyed in Sparta, Ill. due to strong winds
A competitor in a past Praise the Lard Murphysboro Barbecue Cook-Off inspects his smoker to see...
Murphysboro Praise the Lard Cook-Off celebrating 36 years of food, music, friendly competitions