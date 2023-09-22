Murphysboro man found guilty of attempted 1st degree murder

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Murphysboro man was found guilt of attempted first degree murder after a four-day jury trial in Jackson County.

The verdict was announced shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Friday, September 22.

According to Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez, a jury found 37-year-old Edward T. Weaver guilty of attempt first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

In a release, Cervantez said Weaver was on trial for the July 15, 2020 shooting of a man outside of an apartment in the area of North 14th and Manning Streets in Murphysboro.

During the trial, Cervantez said investigators testified the shooter waited for the victim to leave his apartment before shooting several times at the victim while he sat in his vehicle.

The victim sustained gunshot injuries and was taken to a Carbondale hospital and then transferred to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

Cervantez said the investigation into the shooting led to the arrest of Weaver on August 14, 2020.

“The Murphysboro Police Department’s exhaustive efforts were an example of the departments leadership and dedication to the community,” said Cervantez, in a released statement.

Members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services assisted Murphysboro Police in the investigation.

Cervantez led the prosecution.

