Multiple campers knocked over, one destroyed in Sparta, Ill. due to strong winds

SPARTA, Ill. (KFVS) - Campers at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta were knocked over due to strong winds this evening.

According to the Fire Chief of the Sparta Fire Department, Tim Rucks, they received the call around 8:15 p.m. Multiple campers were knocked over and one got destroyed.

However, Rucks said there were no major injuries or any fatalities reported. Some of the campers had no occupants in them at the time, including the camper that was destroyed.

Everyone was accounted by the time the scene was cleared around 10 p.m. Power had to be shut down for the area, so some campers had to be moved.

The Sparta Fire Department was assisted by the Marissa Fire Department and the Baldwin Fire Department, as well as Sparta Police and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.