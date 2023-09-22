Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

InvestigateTV+ Season 1; Episode 10

Hospital screenings for newborns aren't the same across the country and the disparity can be deadly. Plus, strange finds from airport security checkpoints.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: thousands of people are accidentally declared dead by the government each year. We uncover the simple mistake that can upend entire lives. Plus, heel prick tests catch rare diseases in thousands of babies each year but our investigation finds some states are worried they can’t meet demand for newborn screenings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident occurred as the 2000 International tractor trailer struck a pedestrian who was in...
One man dead after being struck by tractor trailer in Stoddard County
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
BREAKING: Police confirm that ‘dangerous’ escaped inmate is now in custody
BREAKING: Police confirm that ‘dangerous’ escaped inmate is now in custody
Jamiracle Robinson, 26, of Memphis, Tennessee, was charged with felony stealing through the...
Woman arrested in connection with shoplifting investigation at Cape Girardeau mall
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby

Latest News

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 just north of the...
I-57 southbound in Franklin County reopened after deadly 2-vehicle crash
Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Affton, Missouri.
Man shot by officers in St. Louis County charged
Henry Lindsey, 27 of Poplar Bluff, is accused of shooting a woman with a flare gun outside of a...
Woman shot with flare gun outside restaurant; suspect in custody
A second crash is being reported in Franklin County on Friday morning, September 22.
Crash reported on Rte. 37 in Whittington, Ill.
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., questions Colleen Shogan, nominee to be archivist of the U.S. National...
Sen. Josh Hawley says he supports UAW workers on strike