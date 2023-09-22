Heartland Votes
Great start to the weekend

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 9/22.
By Cassie Campbell
Sep. 22, 2023
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Friday, Heartland! Tomorrow marks the first official day of fall but it won’t quite feel like it. Today we are looking at partly cloudy skies with afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s. Tonight, a light jacket may be needed for any Friday night football games as the lows drop down to the 60s. Saturday will be another great day with sunny skies and temperatures feeling like summer back in the upper 80s. Our next system pushes through Sunday bringing the chance for scattered showers throughout the day and possibly into Monday. Highs next week drop slightly back down to the upper 70s lower 80s with those evenings back in the 50s.

