Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of Kentucky WWII soldier

This is in honor of J.C. Brooks, a Kentucky soldier who was killed in the European Theater...
This is in honor of J.C. Brooks, a Kentucky soldier who was killed in the European Theater during World War II, but whose remains were only identified in September 2022.(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on September 23.

This is in honor of a Kentucky soldier who was killed in the European Theater during World War II, but whose remains were only identified in September 2022.

U.S. Army Pvt. J.C. Brooks of Rockfield was a member of Company I, 39th Infantry Regiment, 9th Infantry Division. According to a release from Gov. Beshear, his unit was part of Operation HUSKY, the Allied effort from July 10 to August 17 in 1943.

Brooks was killed on August 1 while leading an advance against German forces as first scout during the Battle of Troina. He was unable to be recovered because of the fighting.

Brooks will be interred at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens in Cecilia, Kentucky on September 23. The American Legion will host a celebration of life at 2 p.m. at the organization’s hall on Ridge Road in Elizabethtown.

