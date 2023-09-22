Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Gallatin Co. EMA director: New boat ramp ‘vital to public safety’

An emergency rescue boat will be launched during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Old...
An emergency rescue boat will be launched during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Old Shawneetown Ohio Boat Ramp.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A ribbon cutting ceremony will celebrate the completion of the Old Shawneetown Ohio Boat Ramp.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be Saturday, September 30 at 11 a.m. at the new boat ramp.

An emergency rescue boat will be launched during the ceremony.

Gallatin County Emergency Management Director Steve Gault said the new boat ramp is vital to public safety.

“...It’s only fitting that the first boat launched is our emergency rescue boat considering it’s been 15 years since we’ve had river access from the Illinois side,” he continued. “This new ramp will ensure faster response times and could save lives as we now have immediate access to river emergencies versus before we had a 35-40 minute drive to launch any sort of water response call.”

According to a release from Senator Dale Fowler’s Office, local leaders and project stakeholders broke ground for the boat ramp earlier this summer. Construction started on June 20.

Crews raised a portion of the lower ramp and parking area, finished a new boat access ramp, places two jetties into the river to divert siltation and replaced nearly 2,000-square-feet of parking lot and rip rap along the area.

“The completion of this project is huge for Gallatin County and the surrounding area, and I want to thank everyone who played a role in seeing this project through,” Senator Fowler said in the release. “Between state, federal and local agencies, it was all-hands-on-deck to get the residents of this area the new boat ramp they deserve for both public safety and recreational purposes.”

The project was made possible by an $800,000 grant through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

