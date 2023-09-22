Heartland Votes
The first day of fall will feel more like summer.

First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 9/22/23
By Grant Dade
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We are watching a few isolated showers out across our Ozark Counties of Missouri. These showers will likely diminish as the sun sets. If you are heading to any football games this evening it will be warm with temperatures cooling through the 70s during the game. Lows by morning will be in the lower 60s. Saturday will be partly cloudy and very warm for the first day of fall. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s with the heat index in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees at times. Sunday will be slightly cooler with a few more clouds and a slight chance for a shower or two. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

