First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

We’re going to finish out the week with a touch of late summer….before a weak cold front moves through from west to east on Sunday. Today will be partly cloudy, warm and a bit humid. Showers and storms over SW Missouri may creep as far east as the western edge of the KFVS area today, so an isolated shower or storm may be possible mainly west of US 67. Official highs look to be about 85 to 90. The evening will be warm and tranquil, with temps falling from the 70s into the 60s after sunset. Saturday will be a very warm and dry September day, with highs again about 85 to 90, but maybe a touch less humid.

The cold front on Sunday continues to look relatively weak, but behind the front clouds and even a few showers are expected Sunday into Sunday night. Rainfall coverage and amounts are looking rather meager at this point, but hopefully we’ll have at least a few rain showers here and there, as many areas of the Heartland have not had measurable rainfall since the first week of September. Behind this system, next week looks pleasant but very dry again, with highs near 80 and lows in the 50s for much of next week.

