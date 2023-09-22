First Alert: Feeling more like summer

(KFVS) - The rest of the week is feeling more like summer ahead of a cold front on Sunday.

Today is looking partly cloudy, warm and a bit humid.

Afternoon highs will range from 85 to 90 degrees.

An isolated shower or storm is again possible today, but possibly mainly west of U.S. 67.

This evening will be warm and calm with temperatures falling from the 70s into the 60s after sunset. So, not too bad for Heartland Football Friday.

Saturday will be very warm and dry with highs again ranging from 85 to 90 degrees, but humidity might be a bit less.

A relatively weak cold front arrives on Sunday with more clouds and a chance for a few showers into Sunday night.

Estimated rainfall totals look rather meager at this point, but hopefully a few rain showers here and there will be possible as many areas in the Heartland have not had any measurable rainfall since the first week of September.

Next week will be pleasant, but very dry again, with highs near 80 and lows in the 50s.

