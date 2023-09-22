Employee accused of sending threatening text messages to day cares

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation into threatening text messages sent to day care locations in Williamson County leads to the arrest of an employee.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 7:23 a.m. to the Little Treasures Child Development Center on Old Route 13 in Carterville on Thursday, September 21 to a report of threatening text messages sent to the day care and to the center’s Marion location.

While deputies were on the scene, the sheriff’s office said another message was received at both locations which stated “Today watch urselfs.”

Deputies remained on scene out of caution as investigators worked to track who sent the messages.

The sheriff’s office said two more messages, which included a bomb threat, were received at 9:43 a.m.

Both the Carterville and Marion locations were evacuated and first responders were staged nearby.

Day care staff and children were relocated to a safe location.

Explosive detection K9s were brought in to search both facilities.

The sheriff’s office said both centers were cleared and no explosives were detected.

Both day care facilities were then turned back over to staff.

After this more threats were reported.

The sheriff’s office said six more text messages were received and detectives were able to track the messages to an employee at the Little Treasures location in Marion.

The sheriff’s office identified the employee as Jerica L. Ogden.

Ogden was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail accused of making a terrorist threat.

Investigators said Ogden allegedly confessed during an interview to sending the messages to the day care centers.

Members of the Marion Police Department, West Frankfort Police Department, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Secretary of State Police, Illinois State Police, ATF, FBI and Williamson County State’s Attorney Ted Hampson assisted with the investigation.

