Du Quoin, Ill. man accused of burglarizing vehicle, Carbondale business

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of burglarizing a vehicle and a Carbondale business.

Ryan O. Lively, 43, of Du Quoin, was arrested for burglary, auto burglary and trespassing.

He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a business in the 400 block of North Illinois Avenue around 3:10 a.m. on Friday, September 22.

Officers also learned a vehicle was burglarized at the business.

