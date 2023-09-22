Du Quoin, Ill. man accused of burglarizing vehicle, Carbondale business

Heartland Votes
A man is accused of burglarizing a vehicle and a Carbondale business.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of burglarizing a vehicle and a Carbondale business.

Ryan O. Lively, 43, of Du Quoin, was arrested for burglary, auto burglary and trespassing.

He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a business in the 400 block of North Illinois Avenue around 3:10 a.m. on Friday, September 22.

Officers also learned a vehicle was burglarized at the business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. You can also call Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS.

