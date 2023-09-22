Heartland Votes
Crews responding to crash on I-57 southbound in Franklin County

By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews are responding to a crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 57 just north of the Whittington/Sesser exit in Franklin County.

According to Illinois State Police, a vehicle traveling northbound went off the interstate, crossed into the center median and into the southbound lanes where it hit another vehicle.

ISP said there are injuries.

The crash was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Friday, September 22.

No other details are being released about the crash at this time, but ISP said detours are being set up.

