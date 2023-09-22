Heartland Votes
Crash reported on Rte. 37 in Whittington, Ill.

A second crash is being reported in Franklin County on Friday morning, September 22.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
According to Franklin County Emergency Management, there is a traffic crash with injuries at the intersection of Route 37 and Northern County Line Road/East Franklin Road.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

This will require drivers to find another route around the crash on Interstate 57 near the Whittington/Sesser exit.

Rte. 37 is often used as a detour for traffic when there is a crash on I-57. The roadway is parallel with the interstate and runs north and south.

Another alternative route for drivers will be Route 148, which travels through Sesser and is on the west side of Rend Lake.

