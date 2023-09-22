Cape Girardeau police, firefighters rescue man from Capaha Pond

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An unusual call brought Cape Girardeau police out to the pond at Capaha Park on Friday afternoon, September 22.

Cape Girardeau police officers and firefighters used an inflatable raft to try and reach a man, who reportedly went into the pond fully clothed around 2:30 p.m.

Cape Girardeau police and firefighters rescued a man from Capaha Pond on Friday afternoon, September 22.

Officer Bobby Newton with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said the man spent about 45 minutes in the water before heading back to shore, where officers helped him out.

“It’s definitely unusual for an individual to be swimming in the pond here at Capaha Park, so the officers now are trying to figure out what the reasoning was that he was out there,” he continued.

Newton said they took the man to an area hospital to be checked out.

