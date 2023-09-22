Cape Girardeau Kiwanis Club to host Jeep show

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you love the great American Jeep, a weekend event is just for you.

The Cape Girardeau Kiwanis Club is sponsoring a Jeep show on Saturday, September 23 at Kiwanis Park in Cape Girardeau.

They are hoping for dozens of Jeeps to attend and take part in what sounds like a great event.

We talked with member Tim Adkisson about what to expect.

“...and we’ll line up out here in this field and we’ve got judges that’ll come through,” he said. “We’re gonna have a DJ, we’ve got door prizes that’ve been donated, we’ve got some vendors that’ll be here, we’ve got food trucks.”

The show starts at 10 a.m.

They will be judging for best of show, most customized, antique, military, people’s choice and more.

All the proceeds benefit the club and the charities they support.

