Cape Girardeau, Jackson prepare for big rivalry game

Cross town rivals square off tonight on the football field
By Heartland News
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two longtime high school football rivals will square off Friday night, September 22.

The Jackson Indians will host the Cape Central Tigers at The Pit. Both teams are coming off a win.

The 2-2 Tigers are coming off a last-minute victory over Park Hills Central last week; and the 3-1 Indians handled Poplar Bluff on the road.

Jackson has owned this rivalry over the last decade, defeating Central eight times in the last 10 years, including a 42-14 win in 2022.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Tiger fans are gathering at Cape County Park to tailgate before the game.

Look for more from Todd Richards and Jess Todd throughout the day on Heartland News.

