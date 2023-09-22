Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Amazon Prime Video will soon come with ads, or a $2.99 monthly charge to dodge them

FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon said limited...
FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon said limited advertisements will be aired during shows and movies starting early next year so that it can “continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.” (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon Prime Video will include advertising during shows and movies starting early next year, joining other streaming services that have added different tiers of subscriptions.

Members of Amazon Prime can pay $2.99 per month in the U.S. to keep their service ad-free, the company said Friday.

Amazon said limited advertisements will be aired during shows and movies starting early next year so that it can “continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.”

Ads in Prime Video content will start in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada in early 2024, followed by France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia later in the year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident occurred as the 2000 International tractor trailer struck a pedestrian who was in...
One man dead after being struck by tractor trailer in Stoddard County
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
BREAKING: Police confirm that ‘dangerous’ escaped inmate is now in custody
BREAKING: Police confirm that ‘dangerous’ escaped inmate is now in custody
Jamiracle Robinson, 26, of Memphis, Tennessee, was charged with felony stealing through the...
Woman arrested in connection with shoplifting investigation at Cape Girardeau mall
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby

Latest News

Police said neighborhood surveillance video helped them to identify the suspect and the car he...
Man accused of trying to abduct 6 women
St. Louis native, Cedric the Entertainer, returns to the Lou for all-star comedy tour
St. Louis native, Cedric the Entertainer, returns to the Lou for all-star comedy tour
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
The US East Coast is under a tropical storm warning with landfall forecast in North Carolina
In this frame grab from video provided by Debbie McFarland, state Sen. Bill Eigel torches a...
A flamethrower and comments about book burning ignite a political firestorm in Missouri