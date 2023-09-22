Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

8 kids hurt in Phelps County school bus crash

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Eight students from the Phelps County R-3 School District suffered injuries when a school bus ran off the road in Phelps County on Thursday morning.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened when the driver ran off the right side of the road and hit a sign. The bus traveled back onto the road, running off the left side and hitting an embankment.

No one on the bus was seriously hurt. The eight students ranged from four years old to 12 years old and were all taken to a hospital in Rolla in a private vehicle for minor injuries. The 60-year-old driver also went to the hospital with minor injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident occurred as the 2000 International tractor trailer struck a pedestrian who was in...
One man dead after being struck by tractor trailer in Stoddard County
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
BREAKING: Police confirm that ‘dangerous’ escaped inmate is now in custody
BREAKING: Police confirm that ‘dangerous’ escaped inmate is now in custody
Jamiracle Robinson, 26, of Memphis, Tennessee, was charged with felony stealing through the...
Woman arrested in connection with shoplifting investigation at Cape Girardeau mall
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby

Latest News

Storm destroys camper, damages others in Sparta, Ill.
Storm destroys camper, damages others in Sparta, Ill.
A Murphysboro man was found guilt of attempted first degree murder after a four-day jury trial...
Murphysboro man found guilty of attempted 1st degree murder
City leaders in Carbondale are trying to make access from the city’s northeast side to the...
Carbondale city leaders trying to connect northeast side with rest of town
Due to strong winds, one camper was destroyed in Sparta, Illinois. However, the fire chief...
Multiple campers knocked over, one destroyed in Sparta, Ill. due to strong winds
A competitor in a past Praise the Lard Murphysboro Barbecue Cook-Off inspects his smoker to see...
Murphysboro Praise the Lard Cook-Off celebrating 36 years of food, music, friendly competitions