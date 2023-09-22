8 kids hurt in Phelps County school bus crash

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Eight students from the Phelps County R-3 School District suffered injuries when a school bus ran off the road in Phelps County on Thursday morning.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened when the driver ran off the right side of the road and hit a sign. The bus traveled back onto the road, running off the left side and hitting an embankment.

No one on the bus was seriously hurt. The eight students ranged from four years old to 12 years old and were all taken to a hospital in Rolla in a private vehicle for minor injuries. The 60-year-old driver also went to the hospital with minor injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.