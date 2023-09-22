Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

2 young children killed after pickup truck hits Amish buggy, deputies say

Two children die in crash between pickup truck and Amish buggyTwo children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear of an Amish buggy in the town of Alexandria, New York, Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) – Two young children were killed this week in a crash involving an Amish buggy and pickup truck in the town of Alexandria, New York.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Charlene Kring drove her pickup truck into the back of the buggy around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

According to authorities, a 1-year-old died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts. A 3-year-old died at the hospital.

Two other children and two adults inside the buggy were also taken to hospital for treatment and transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Kring was uninjured.

Copyright 2023 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident occurred as the 2000 International tractor trailer struck a pedestrian who was in...
One man dead after being struck by tractor trailer in Stoddard County
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
BREAKING: Police confirm that ‘dangerous’ escaped inmate is now in custody
BREAKING: Police confirm that ‘dangerous’ escaped inmate is now in custody
Jamiracle Robinson, 26, of Memphis, Tennessee, was charged with felony stealing through the...
Woman arrested in connection with shoplifting investigation at Cape Girardeau mall
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby

Latest News

Maryland surgeons for the second time have transplanted a pig’s heart into a dying man.
Surgeons for the second time have transplanted a pig’s heart into a dying man
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Intensifying storm system off mid-Atlantic coast will bring wet and windy weekend
FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose...
Justice Clarence Thomas attended private Koch donor parties, report says
Richard Pearson with the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association said the...
Shortage of referees forcing school district to move football games to Thursday
Bystanders and police officers are seen working together for several minutes to lift the...
Police, bystanders lift overturned car off 19-year-old driver, saving his life