Woman arrested in connection with shoplifting investigation at Cape Girardeau mall

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection with a shoplifting investigation at West Park Mall.

Jamiracle Robinson, 26, of Memphis, Tennessee, was charged with felony stealing through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor’s Office. She was issued a $25,000 surety bond.

According to Cape Girardeau police, they responded to the mall on William Street around 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20 for a report of shoplifting.

Officers identified the suspect as Robinson and took her into custody.

Police say two other people were also involved in the shoplifting.

The investigation is ongoing.

