Woman arrested in connection with shoplifting investigation at Cape Girardeau mall

Jamiracle Robinson, 26, of Memphis, Tennessee, was charged with felony stealing through the...
Jamiracle Robinson, 26, of Memphis, Tennessee, was charged with felony stealing through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor’s Office.(Cape Girardeau Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection with a shoplifting investigation at West Park Mall.

Jamiracle Robinson, 26, of Memphis, Tennessee, was charged with felony stealing through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor’s Office. She was issued a $25,000 surety bond.

According to Cape Girardeau police, they responded to the mall on William Street around 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20 for a report of shoplifting.

Officers identified the suspect as Robinson and took her into custody.

Police say two other people were also involved in the shoplifting.

The investigation is ongoing.

