Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

West Frankfort, Ill. woman missing for 5 years, family asks for answers

Lauren pictured with her two daughters and her sister.
Lauren pictured with her two daughters and her sister.(Nicki Clark/KFVS)
By Nicki Clark
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Lauren Pree has not been seen since September 20, 2018.

Lauren’s family and friends have not given up hope.

Her sister said the last sighting of Lauren happened when she got on social media, asking for a ride. After that, she left the house, and has not been heard from since.

“It’s just really hard to believe that there’s nothing,” Samantha Constantine, Lauren’s older sister said.

Five years after her disappearance, Constantine said she can’t believe it.

“She went missing in 2018 and she had a cell phone with her and it’s just, I can’t wrap my head around how we don’t have a clue as to what happened,” Constantine said.

West Frankfort Police Captain Richard Bernardini is one of the detectives on this case. He said they were able to track her phone.

“The evidence in the case says she went to Mount Vernon and we have nothing once she got to Mount Vernon,” Captain Bernardini said.

He said the case is still open, with tips coming in regularly.

“We’ve ran cadaver dogs around properties, we’ve ran every lead that we know to run,” the Captain said.

Some of those tips have come as far away as Chicago.

“But we have had zero luck finding anything,” Bernardini said.

“And then it’s like it just sort of fell off, which has been hard,” Constantine said.

Constantine said she still holds on to a little piece of Lauren through her daughters.

“They’re so much like her, both of them in different ways,” Lauren’s sister said. “And I don’t even know how much they’ll remember her since they were so young when she went missing.”

She and her family are begging anyone who may know anything to come forward.

“Someone has to know something, there’s just no way it’s a complete mystery,” Constantine said.

Anyone with information surrounding Lauren’s disappearance is asked to contact the West Frankfort Police Department.

Captain Bernardini said they still have a TIPS line open and follow up on any and all tips they receive.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students and staff at Vienna High School remembered the Franklin County victims with a prayer...
Southern Ill. schools help rally behind Benton community after 3 teens die in crash
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one man is dead after a single-vehicle west of...
Doniphan, Mo. man dies in single-vehicle crash
Three teenagers are dead and two others are injured following a crash in rural Benton, Illinois.
3 teens killed, 2 others injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
MGN Online
Mountain lion sighting confirmed in Shannon County, Mo.

Latest News

City leaders in Carbondale are trying to make access from the city’s northeast side to the...
City leaders trying to connect northeast side of Carbondale with rest of town
According to DESE, more than 1,100 applications had been submitted in the first 24 hours of...
Grants of up to $1,500 offered to Missouri families to address learning loss
This funding will go to areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and...
President Biden approves Missouri disaster declaration
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland