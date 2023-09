ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois health clinic is hosting “Night of the Living Health Fair 2: Return of the Candy″ on late October.

The event is on October 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 513 N. Main Street in Anna, Ill.

There will be a trunk or treat, health resources, food to buy, prizes and more.

