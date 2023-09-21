Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

SEMO marching band raising funds for performance

Some SEMO students in the University's band are getting ready for something really important
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO marching band is just one of two schools chosen from hundreds to perform at the Bands of America.

However, something is still standing in their way.

The students have to meet a $45,000-goal or they can’t make the trip.

The band director, Jim Daughters, described the incredible opportunity similar to the Superbowl.

“I think this is one of the biggest things our band has done since Superbowl V in the ‘70s, for us I think it’s the equivalent to winning a national championship, students are real excited, faculty the university are real excited, I think the community is real excited.”

The funds will go toward transportation, lodging and food for the students.

“Seeing the community rally like this and support us throughout this is just insane,” said section leader Bailey Jennings.

“It’s really inspiring to see the entire city of cape just coming together to support us, it I’m so personally thankful to everybody who has donated,” said band leader Christopher Mosher.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students and staff at Vienna High School remembered the Franklin County victims with a prayer...
Southern Ill. schools help rally behind Benton community after 3 teens die in crash
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one man is dead after a single-vehicle west of...
Doniphan, Mo. man dies in single-vehicle crash
Three teenagers are dead and two others are injured following a crash in rural Benton, Illinois.
3 teens killed, 2 others injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
MGN Online
Mountain lion sighting confirmed in Shannon County, Mo.

Latest News

SEMO will once again have a resource center for LGBTQ students. The university decided the...
LGBTQ Resource Center to reopen
City leaders in Carbondale are trying to make access from the city’s northeast side to the...
City leaders trying to connect northeast side of Carbondale with rest of town
According to DESE, more than 1,100 applications had been submitted in the first 24 hours of...
Grants of up to $1,500 offered to Missouri families to address learning loss
This funding will go to areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and...
President Biden approves Missouri disaster declaration
Lauren pictured with her two daughters and her sister.
West Frankfort, Ill. woman missing for 5 years, family asks for answers