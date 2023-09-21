SEMO marching band raising funds for performance

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO marching band is just one of two schools chosen from hundreds to perform at the Bands of America.

However, something is still standing in their way.

The students have to meet a $45,000-goal or they can’t make the trip.

The band director, Jim Daughters, described the incredible opportunity similar to the Superbowl.

“I think this is one of the biggest things our band has done since Superbowl V in the ‘70s, for us I think it’s the equivalent to winning a national championship, students are real excited, faculty the university are real excited, I think the community is real excited.”

The funds will go toward transportation, lodging and food for the students.

“Seeing the community rally like this and support us throughout this is just insane,” said section leader Bailey Jennings.

“It’s really inspiring to see the entire city of cape just coming together to support us, it I’m so personally thankful to everybody who has donated,” said band leader Christopher Mosher.

