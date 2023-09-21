Prospect League welcomes two new teams

Heartland Votes
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MAHOMET, Ill. (KFVS) - The Prospect League will be welcoming two new teams who will start playing baseball in the League next summer.

According to a release, the Prospect League Board of Directors voted to admit the Dubois County Bombers of Huntingburg, Indiana, and the Full Count Rhythm of Hendersonville, Tennessee, to the League effective September 21.

The former Ohio Valley League teams will replace the West Virginia Miners, who were sold to Dubois County, and the Quincy Gems, who were sold to Full Count. Commissioner David Brauer said the Prospect League looks forward to added the two teams.

“The Prospect League is thrilled to add two organizations the caliber of Dubois County and Full Count to its membership,” said Brauer. “Both have demonstrated success both on and off the field and are poised to be thriving members of the Prospect League. There is no doubt that adding these teams will further enhance this League’s reputation.”

Both Dubois County and Full County will field teams during the 2024 summer season.

The Prospect League is a premier Midwestern wood-bat collegiate summer baseball league with 18 teams across Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Ohio, and Tennessee. For more information, you can visit prospectleague.com.

