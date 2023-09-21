President Biden approves Missouri disaster declaration

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - President Joe Biden has approved a Missouri disaster declaration, allowing 33 counties to receive federal funding.

On September 21, President Biden declared that a major disaster exists in Missouri and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts. This funding will go to areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding from July 29 to August 14, 2023.

Federal funding is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations. This will be on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged during the specified time.

Of the 33 Missouri counties, seven counties in the Heartland will receive federal funding. These counties include Bollinger, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry, Scott, and Wayne.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson requested the declaration on September 6 for federal assistance in the 33 counties. The other counties to receive federal assistance are Adair, Barry, Barton, Bates, Benton, Camden, Christian, Clark, Crawford, Dade, Gentry, Greene, Grundy, Henry, Iron, Knox, Maries, Morgan, Ozark, Scotland, Shelby, St. Clair, Ste. Genevieve, Taney, Vernon, and Worth.

