Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

President Biden approves Missouri disaster declaration

This funding will go to areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and...
This funding will go to areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding from July 29 to August 14.(Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - President Joe Biden has approved a Missouri disaster declaration, allowing 33 counties to receive federal funding.

On September 21, President Biden declared that a major disaster exists in Missouri and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts. This funding will go to areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding from July 29 to August 14, 2023.

Federal funding is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations. This will be on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged during the specified time.

Of the 33 Missouri counties, seven counties in the Heartland will receive federal funding. These counties include Bollinger, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry, Scott, and Wayne.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson requested the declaration on September 6 for federal assistance in the 33 counties. The other counties to receive federal assistance are Adair, Barry, Barton, Bates, Benton, Camden, Christian, Clark, Crawford, Dade, Gentry, Greene, Grundy, Henry, Iron, Knox, Maries, Morgan, Ozark, Scotland, Shelby, St. Clair, Ste. Genevieve, Taney, Vernon, and Worth.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students and staff at Vienna High School remembered the Franklin County victims with a prayer...
Southern Ill. schools help rally behind Benton community after 3 teens die in crash
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one man is dead after a single-vehicle west of...
Doniphan, Mo. man dies in single-vehicle crash
Three teenagers are dead and two others are injured following a crash in rural Benton, Illinois.
3 teens killed, 2 others injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
MGN Online
Mountain lion sighting confirmed in Shannon County, Mo.

Latest News

SEMO will once again have a resource center for LGBTQ students. The university decided the...
LGBTQ Resource Center to reopen
City leaders in Carbondale are trying to make access from the city’s northeast side to the...
City leaders trying to connect northeast side of Carbondale with rest of town
According to DESE, more than 1,100 applications had been submitted in the first 24 hours of...
Grants of up to $1,500 offered to Missouri families to address learning loss
Lauren pictured with her two daughters and her sister.
West Frankfort, Ill. woman missing for 5 years, family asks for answers