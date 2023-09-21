Praise the Lard Cook-Off celebrating 36 years of food, music, friendly competitions

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Another long-standing event in Murphysboro kicks off on Thursday night, September 21.

The 36th Annual Praise the Lard Cook-Off begins with their traditional fish fry, and all the fixins, at 5:30 p.m. through 8 p.m. across from the 17th Street Barbecue Warehouse. Awards for the chicken wing and fish contest will be given out at 9 p.m. Tickets are $22.

The cook-off continues on Friday with the Grand Champion Meal from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will also be live free music. Tickets are $29.

Judging begins on Saturday after the Budweiser Lucky Beer Toast and salute to Mike Mills at 10 a.m.

There are three sanction contests: whole hog, pulled pork and pork rib.

All judges are MBN, KCBS or SCA certified.

Teams, from all over the U.S., are competing for more than $25,000 in prize money and trophies.

Even with their eye on the top prize, past teams have said the contest is a premier event where everybody knows each other.

The competition also includes a bloody Mary contest and steak cook-off.

Awards start at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The competition is hosted by 17th Street Barbecue, which was started by Mike Mills, the founder of 17th Street who was widely known a legendary pit master.

The BBQ Cook-Off follows the Murphysboro Apple Festival, which wrapped up on Saturday, Sept. 16.

