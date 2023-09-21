Heartland Votes
Police: Search underway for inmate who escaped custody at Mercy Hospital South, considered dangerous

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Police Department is searching for a man who escaped custody at Mercy Hospital South.

During a press conference this morning, a representative from county police said they have brought in all the resources needed to respond to this situation.

Lindbergh Schools announced it is implementing lockout procedures this morning in response to the escaped inmate. The school is still in session; however, exterior doors will remain locked and additional security in place during student arrival. Outside, police are searching inside cars and a drone could be seen hovering over a parking lot.

According to a release, the escape was reported at 4:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Kennerly Road. Tommy Wayne Boyd, 45, has been identified as the inmate who escaped custody at the hospital. He was transported to Mercy Hospital South from the Potosi Correctional Facility on Wednesday for treatment. He was last seen just before 4 a.m. Thursday by hospital personnel.

Surveillance video shows Boyd leaving the hospital on foot, traveling in an unknown direction.

Boyd is described as 5′7″, 154 pounds with balding hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black jacket, and orange slippers. He should be considered dangerous. It is unknown if he is armed.

Boyd is serving a 30-year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections for statutory sodomy.

Mercy South released the following statement this morning:

Early this morning, a prison inmate in the custody of two correction officers escaped custody while at Mercy South. There was no physical confrontation, no one was hurt, and video surveillance, which we have shared with police, shows the escapee leaving the hospital. There is no evidence he is still on campus, but to ensure the safety of everyone, we are conducting a complete search of all our buildings. We continue to assist St. Louis County Police in their search and investigation.

Anyone seeing Boyd should immediately call 911. Residents are urged to be aware of their surroundings.

The investigation is active at this time. Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

First Alert 4 will provide updates as they become available.

