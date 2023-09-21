Heartland Votes
Owner of Quatro’s passes away

The owner of a popular pizza restaurant in southern Illinois has passed away.
The owner of a popular pizza restaurant in southern Illinois has passed away.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The owner of a popular pizza restaurant in southern Illinois has passed away.

According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, 29-year-old Blake Morrison recently passed away.

He reportedly died while on a cruise in the Bahamas.

Quatro's owner Blake Morrison (left) passed away recently on a cruise in the Bahamas.
Quatro's owner Blake Morrison (left) passed away recently on a cruise in the Bahamas.(Courtesy of family)

They say they are open and appreciate the support of their customers and from the community.

Morrison took over ownership of Quatro’s in 2022.

