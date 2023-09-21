Owner of Quatro’s passes away

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The owner of a popular pizza restaurant in southern Illinois has passed away.

According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, 29-year-old Blake Morrison recently passed away.

He reportedly died while on a cruise in the Bahamas.

Quatro's owner Blake Morrison (left) passed away recently on a cruise in the Bahamas. (Courtesy of family)

They say they are open and appreciate the support of their customers and from the community.

Morrison took over ownership of Quatro’s in 2022.

