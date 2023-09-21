Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

One man dead after being struck by tractor trailer in Stoddard County

The accident occurred as the 2000 International tractor trailer struck a pedestrian who was in...
The accident occurred as the 2000 International tractor trailer struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway.(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUDLEY, Mo. (KFVS) - One man is dead after being struck by a tractor trailer in Stoddard County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident happened around 12:58 p.m. on September 21.

The driver of the 2000 International tractor trailer was going northbound on County Road 477, five miles north of Dudley. The accident occurred as the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway.

31-year-old William Vanover of Puxico was pronounced dead at the scene by Stoddard County Coroner Brent Stidham around 2:00 p.m. Vanover was transported by the coroner to the Stoddard County Morgue.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students and staff at Vienna High School remembered the Franklin County victims with a prayer...
Southern Ill. schools help rally behind Benton community after 3 teens die in crash
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one man is dead after a single-vehicle west of...
Doniphan, Mo. man dies in single-vehicle crash
Three teenagers are dead and two others are injured following a crash in rural Benton, Illinois.
3 teens killed, 2 others injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
MGN Online
Mountain lion sighting confirmed in Shannon County, Mo.

Latest News

The 30 foot vessel will be docked on Tower Square Plaza. To keep people safe, the City of...
Tower Square Plaza to be closed due to pirate ship in Marion, Ill.
According to DESE, more than 1,100 applications had been submitted in the first 24 hours of...
Grants of up to $1,500 offered to Missouri families to address learning loss
This funding will go to areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and...
President Biden approves Missouri disaster declaration
Lauren pictured with her two daughters and her sister.
West Frankfort, Ill. woman missing for 5 years, family asks for answers