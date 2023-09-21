One man dead after being struck by tractor trailer in Stoddard County

DUDLEY, Mo. (KFVS) - One man is dead after being struck by a tractor trailer in Stoddard County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident happened around 12:58 p.m. on September 21.

The driver of the 2000 International tractor trailer was going northbound on County Road 477, five miles north of Dudley. The accident occurred as the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway.

31-year-old William Vanover of Puxico was pronounced dead at the scene by Stoddard County Coroner Brent Stidham around 2:00 p.m. Vanover was transported by the coroner to the Stoddard County Morgue.

