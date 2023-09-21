One man dead after being struck by tractor trailer in Stoddard County
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DUDLEY, Mo. (KFVS) - One man is dead after being struck by a tractor trailer in Stoddard County.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident happened around 12:58 p.m. on September 21.
The driver of the 2000 International tractor trailer was going northbound on County Road 477, five miles north of Dudley. The accident occurred as the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway.
31-year-old William Vanover of Puxico was pronounced dead at the scene by Stoddard County Coroner Brent Stidham around 2:00 p.m. Vanover was transported by the coroner to the Stoddard County Morgue.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.