MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Murphysboro Community Night Out is set for Tuesday evening, October 3.

According to the city will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Longfellow Park on North 20th Street.

They say community leaders, police officers and firefighters will be there.

The event will feature family-friendly games and activities.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.