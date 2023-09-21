Heartland Votes
Mostly dry and calm to end the work week

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 9/21.
By Cassie Campbell
Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, we are shaping up for a fairly nice day across the Heartland. Most of the rain has moved out of the area and we are expecting those sunny skies with afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s throughout today. The next few days are looking quite nice with partly cloudy skies and temperatures sitting in the mid 80s until Sunday. An isolated pop up shower can not be ruled out but any outdoor plan should be good to go. Our next front arrives Sunday bringing a chance for scattered showers and slightly cooler temps. Fall officially begins Saturday and it will start to more like fall headed into next week with the evening dropping back down into the 50s!

