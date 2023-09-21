Heartland Votes
Mayfield man indicted on multiple sex offenses involving children

Paul West, 53 of Mayfield, Ky., was indicted by a Graves County Grand Jury on multiple sexual...
Paul West, 53 of Mayfield, Ky., was indicted by a Graves County Grand Jury on multiple sexual offenses involving children on Tuesday, Sept. 19.(Source: Kentucky State Police)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Graves County Grand Jury has indicted a Mayfield man on multiple sexual offenses involving children.

According to Kentucky State Police, 53-year-old Paul West was indicted on two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor 1st degree, five counts of sexual abuse 1st degree (victim under 12 years of age) and two counts of voyeurism.

The grand jury returned their indictments against West on Tuesday, September 19.

West was arrested on Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Graves County Jail, where he posted bond soon after.

KSP said in early August they received reports from multiple individuals accusing West of sexually abusing them when they were children.

An investigation began into the allegations which led to investigators testifying before a Graves County Grand Jury on Tuesday.

KSP said their investigation continues.

