Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Late-night hosts cancel ‘Strike Force Three’ live show after Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID-19

Jimmy Kimmel cancels "Strike Force Three" live show after testing positive for COVID-19.
Jimmy Kimmel cancels "Strike Force Three" live show after testing positive for COVID-19.(X/@jimmykimmel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert have canceled their “Strike Force Three” show in Las Vegas after Kimmel tested positive for COVID-19.

Kimmel made the announcement on social media and said everyone would get a refund, but that they were working to reschedule.

The live event would have united the three late-night hosts on stage for the first time.

The trio launched the “Strike Force Five” podcast alongside Seth Meyers and John Oliver in August, months after the start of the writers’ strike.

Proceeds from the “Strike Force Five” podcast support staff from all five late-night talk shows who are not receiving income due to the strike.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students and staff at Vienna High School remembered the Franklin County victims with a prayer...
Southern Ill. schools help rally behind Benton community after 3 teens die in crash
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one man is dead after a single-vehicle west of...
Doniphan, Mo. man dies in single-vehicle crash
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
Three teenagers are dead and two others are injured following a crash in rural Benton, Illinois.
3 teens killed, 2 others injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
MGN Online
Mountain lion sighting confirmed in Shannon County, Mo.

Latest News

FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson accused Rudy Giuliani of groping her on Jan. 6, 2021.
Former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson accuses Rudy Giuliani of groping
Police in Boulder said a man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly driving through...
Man arrested, accused of trying to run over several people in park
A competitor in a past Praise the Lard Murphysboro Barbecue Cook-Off inspects his smoker to see...
Murphysboro Praise the Lard Cook-Off celebrating 36 years of food, music, friendly competitions
FILE - A makeshift memorial stands at a site across the street from where Elijah McClain was...
Testimony begins in officers’ trial over death of Elijah McClain, who was put in neck hold, sedated