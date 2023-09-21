Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Kittens missing for weeks rescued, reunited with mother after being found under collapsed wall

Officials with the nonprofit organization said the cats were found somehow unharmed under a...
Officials with the nonprofit organization said the cats were found somehow unharmed under a collapsed cinderblock wall.(Maui Humane Society)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Three kittens lost during the wildfires in Lahaina have been found safe several weeks later.

According to the Maui Humane Society, the kittens were located Monday night in a burn zone area nearly a month and a half after wildfires destroyed the historic town.

The animal care team said the cats were found unharmed under a collapsed cinderblock wall.

Workers with the Maui Humane Society also located the kittens’ mother.

“This is just one story of four little lives saved out of the hundreds that are currently in our care,” the nonprofit organization shared.

The feline family is now recovering together at the shelter and will be available for adoption at a later date.

“We are grateful to be able to tell stories like these,” the animal care team said.

Authorities have said at least 115 people died in the blaze that swept through Lahaina.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students and staff at Vienna High School remembered the Franklin County victims with a prayer...
Southern Ill. schools help rally behind Benton community after 3 teens die in crash
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one man is dead after a single-vehicle west of...
Doniphan, Mo. man dies in single-vehicle crash
Three teenagers are dead and two others are injured following a crash in rural Benton, Illinois.
3 teens killed, 2 others injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
MGN Online
Mountain lion sighting confirmed in Shannon County, Mo.

Latest News

Deja Taylor arrives at federal court, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Virginia Beach, Va. Prosecutors...
Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher in Virginia to remain free on bond after failing drug tests
(FILE PHOTO) The Shipyard Music Festival kicks off on Friday, September 22.
Shipyard Music Festival begins Friday
JALC and title sponsor Oasis outdoors will be hosting a fun-filled weekend for everything...
Hunting and Fishing Days returning to JALC Campus
FILE - Rupert Murdoch, Chair of Fox Corporation and Executive Chairman of News Corp, center,...
Rupert Murdoch, creator of Fox News, stepping down as head of News Corp. and Fox Corp.
A group of asylum-seekers from Ecuador wait in a makeshift camp after crossing the nearby...
After a lull, asylum-seekers adapt to US immigration changes and again overwhelm border agents