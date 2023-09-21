Jackson gearing up for rivalry football game against Cape Central

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Jackson and Cape Central will meet for the 117th time on the gridiron Friday night.

First year head coach Ryan Nesbitt says it’s fun to have a matchup like this on the schedule.

“It’s a game of great history,” Nesbitt said. “Just excited to be a part of it...It’s good for both communities and I think both sides are excited about the competition.”

Jackson preparing for Cape Central.

It brings a different kind of energy for the players involved.

“The whole game is like an adrenaline rush,” said Jackson receiver Kai Crowe. “It’s crazy playing in it. Doesn’t matter if you run 100 yards. You come back and you don’t even recognize it.”

The Indians have won the last seven games in the rivalry against the Tigers. Despite the recent success and the added intensity, quarterback Adrian Fox says Jackson is preparing like it’s “any other week.”

“It’s a great rivalry and it’s really fun to be a part of it,” said Fox. “But we’re practicing like it’s any other week; playing it like any other game.”

All the hype from the lead-up goes out the window after the opening kickoff.

“It’s always a packed Pit on Cape week, and walking out here into it is obviously an adrenaline rush,” linebacker Fisher Stevens said. “But other than that it’s just try to stay on one level and get after them the whole time.”

