Investigation underway after officers shoot, injure man in Affton

Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Affton, Missouri.
Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Affton, Missouri.(Justin Andrews)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after exchanging shots with officers in Affton on Wednesday, according to St. Louis County Police.

St. Louis County Sergeant Tracy Panus said police responded to a domestic incident scene in the 9100 block of Rambler in Affton after 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Panus said that when they arrived, they found a man sitting on the front porch of a home with a handgun in each hand.

Police said that responding officers tried to de-escalate the situation, but the man raised a firearm at the officers, and a gunfight began.

Police said two officers shot at the man, and the man shot at the officers.

The man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Police said that at this time, it is not known if the man or the responding officers shot first.

“We always assume when we roll up on any scene that everyone is armed,” Panus said. “We just make that assumption. But knowing when we go in and knowing that someone has made those threats to harm us as soon as we get here definitely escalates the situation.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

