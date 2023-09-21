Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear provides Team Kentucky Update on 9/21

Gov. Beshear updated Kentuckians on transportation funding for local streets and roads, an initiative to help released inmates find jobs, voting for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for this year’s America’s Transportation Awards, and sports betting.(Governor Andy Beshear Facebook)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided a Team Kentucky Update on September 21.

Gov. Beshear updated Kentuckians on transportation funding for local streets and roads; an initiative to help released inmates find jobs; voting for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for this year’s America’s Transportation Awards; and sports betting.

Road Improvements

Gov. Beshear announced he approved over $6.1M in discretionary funding for eight cities and 34 counties across Kentucky that asked for help improving local streets and roads. The discretionary funding is administered through the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Jobs on Day One

Furthering his commitment to boost workforce participation and create a safer Kentucky, Gov. Beshear joined members of the Kentucky State Building and Construction Trades Council today to launch the Jobs on Day One initiative, which aims to help released inmates have a job when they leave incarceration.

Transportation Team Award

Last month, the Governor announced that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet won an award in the Operations Excellence category as part of the annual America’s Transportation Awards for their response in Mayfield following the 2021 tornadoes.

Gov. Beshear encouraged Kentuckians to visit americastransportationawards.org to select and vote for the KYTC project. Two winners will be announced in November, and the Grand Prize and People’s Choice Award winners will receive $10,000 each toward their preferred scholarship or charity.

Sports Betting

Two weeks after opening in-person sports wagering and one week prior to the launch of mobile wagering, Gov. Beshear updated Kentuckians on the success of the retail launch and what they can expect next. On Thursday, September 28, Kentuckians can begin placing wagers on their mobile phones.

