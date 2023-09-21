First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Clouds and a few showers overnight associated with a weak upper system will push northeast out of the area this morning, leaving behind a warm and mostly quiet pattern for the next few days. Isolated showers will still be possible for much of the day, but most areas will be dry and by afternoon it will be partly cloudy, warm and a bit more humid with highs of about 80 to 85 and dew points in the 60s. Not much change for tonight through Saturday night, though it looks to warm up a degree or two each afternoon….so by Saturday we’ll be seeing highs of about 85 to 90. Our next change looks to be late Sunday.

New model runs overnight are a bit more generous with rain chances Sunday afternoon and night as a cold front moves through from west to east. Much of the rain looks to be behind the front, so not much threat of severe at this point. By Monday morning the rain should be moving out, with slightly cooler and less humid air moving in for much of next week. Still not seeing any seriously cool air headed our way anytime soon, however.

