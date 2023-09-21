First Alert: Mostly dry, but isolated showers possible

(KFVS) - Light rain and isolated thundershowers are moving out of the Heartland this morning as a weak upper system pushes east.

This afternoon is looking partly cloudy and warmer with a bit more humidity.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

It will also be mostly dry for much of the Heartland, but isolated showers are possible.

Friday and Saturday will warm up a degree or two each afternoon.

We’ll see afternoon highs range from 85 to 90 degrees on Saturday.

A new model shows rain chances are a bit more generous on Sunday afternoon and night as a cold front moves through the Heartland.

Much of the rain looks to be after the front pushes out of the region, so there isn’t much of a threat for severe storms at this point.

By Monday morning, rain should come to an end leaving behind slightly cooler and less humid air for much of next week.

Afternoon highs look to be in the upper 70s to low 80s with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.