Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

First Alert: Mostly dry, but isolated showers possible

This afternoon is looking partly cloudy and warmer with a bit more humidity.
This afternoon is looking partly cloudy and warmer with a bit more humidity.((Source: CNews/Jennifer Rapert))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Light rain and isolated thundershowers are moving out of the Heartland this morning as a weak upper system pushes east.

This afternoon is looking partly cloudy and warmer with a bit more humidity.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

It will also be mostly dry for much of the Heartland, but isolated showers are possible.

Friday and Saturday will warm up a degree or two each afternoon.

We’ll see afternoon highs range from 85 to 90 degrees on Saturday.

A new model shows rain chances are a bit more generous on Sunday afternoon and night as a cold front moves through the Heartland.

Much of the rain looks to be after the front pushes out of the region, so there isn’t much of a threat for severe storms at this point.

By Monday morning, rain should come to an end leaving behind slightly cooler and less humid air for much of next week.

Afternoon highs look to be in the upper 70s to low 80s with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students and staff at Vienna High School remembered the Franklin County victims with a prayer...
Southern Ill. schools help rally behind Benton community after 3 teens die in crash
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one man is dead after a single-vehicle west of...
Doniphan, Mo. man dies in single-vehicle crash
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
Three teenagers are dead and two others are injured following a crash in rural Benton, Illinois.
3 teens killed, 2 others injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Scattered showers throughout the day
A vibrant sunset over Rend Lake at Wayne Fitzgerrell SRA campground in Jefferson County, Ill.
First Alert: Tracking light rain
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook