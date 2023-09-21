Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Drivers reminded to use caution during Scott City homecoming parade

Drivers are reminded to use caution during the homecoming parade on Thursday, September 21.
Drivers are reminded to use caution during the homecoming parade on Thursday, September 21.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Drivers are reminded to use caution during the homecoming parade on Thursday, September 21.

According to the Scott City Police Department, the parade starts at 4 p.m. on Main Street. It starts at the Scott City ball fields and goes west, down Main Street, ending near Western Avenue and Rose-Con Road.

Officers will be directing traffic during the parade.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students and staff at Vienna High School remembered the Franklin County victims with a prayer...
Southern Ill. schools help rally behind Benton community after 3 teens die in crash
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one man is dead after a single-vehicle west of...
Doniphan, Mo. man dies in single-vehicle crash
Three teenagers are dead and two others are injured following a crash in rural Benton, Illinois.
3 teens killed, 2 others injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
MGN Online
Mountain lion sighting confirmed in Shannon County, Mo.

Latest News

JALC and title sponsor Oasis outdoors will be hosting a fun-filled weekend for everything...
Hunting and Fishing Days returning to JALC Campus
Still image from a surveillance video showing Tommy Boyd walking out of Mercy Hospital South.
WATCH: Surveillance video shows ‘dangerous’ inmate escaping custody at Mercy Hospital South
Jonathon L. Hunt, 23, was identified as the person of interest. He is described as 6-feet,...
Centralia, Ill. police looking for person of interest after shooting
The Murphysboro Community Night Out is set for Tuesday evening, October 3.
Murphysboro Community Night Out set for early October