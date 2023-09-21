Drivers reminded to use caution during Scott City homecoming parade

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Drivers are reminded to use caution during the homecoming parade on Thursday, September 21.

According to the Scott City Police Department, the parade starts at 4 p.m. on Main Street. It starts at the Scott City ball fields and goes west, down Main Street, ending near Western Avenue and Rose-Con Road.

Officers will be directing traffic during the parade.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.